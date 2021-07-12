Business News of Monday, 12 July 2021

In 2019, the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, making a presentation before the Parliament said the Akufo-Addo-led government will introduce a wave of reforms aimed at reducing the cost of doing business at the ports.



According to him, these major reforms have boosted revenue at the country’s ports and facilitated trade efficiently after being introduced back in 2017.



“Mr Speaker, the major reforms at the ports include the following; the paperless system, joint inspection management systems, cargo tracking notes, reduction in benchmark values and the Ghana Revenue Authority however is duly yet to implement the under-listed reforms,” Ken Ofori-Atta earlier told Parliament.



