Press Releases of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: Zoomlion Ghana Limited

Zoomlion plants trees, clean environment to Mark World Environment Day

Waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, has undertaken a tree planting and a clean-up exercise within its Nmai Dzorn community to commemorate World Environment Day.



The company and its staff members were seen busily desilting drains, clearing medians of plastic waste, sweeping and planting trees along the streets of the Nmai Dzorn School Junction towards the Zoomlion head office.



Compaction trucks and "Borla" taxis were also shuttling in between and collecting the waste immediately they were heaped with the staff members spread within the community cleaning and educating the residents on the need to keep the environs clean to help restore the ecosystem.



The Chief Operating Officer of the Environment and Sanitation Cluster of the Jospong Group of Companies, Mrs Florence Larbi, who joined the team to clean in an interview, indicated that environmental cleanliness was vital towards saving the environment, explaining that Zoomlion undertook the exercise to create the needed awareness.







She said indiscriminate dumping of waste at unauthorised places was as a result of inadequate waste bins in homes and along the streets.







Mrs Larbi explained that providing waste bins to every household will mandate them to store their waste for onward collection by service providers. This, she said, will reduce uncollected waste within communities that find its way onto the streets.







The Managing Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mrs Gloria Opoku Anti, who also took part in the exercise, urged the public to clean their immediate environment as improper waste management practices had negative effect on the environment.







She said as the world marks environment day, “it was important we restore the ecosystem by planting trees and desist from indiscriminate dumping of waste.”

World Environment Day is celebrated on the 5th of June annually and is one of the biggest event organised by the United Nations to generate awareness about the significance of nature.



The theme for World Environment Day 2021 is "Ecosystem Restoration" and Pakistan will be the global host country for the big day.