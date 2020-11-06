Press Releases of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: Zoomlion Ghana Limited

Zoomlion Ghana's MD receives honors at the Ghana Business Awards 2020

Mrs. Florence Larbi, Managing Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited won Personality of the year award

Mrs. Florence Larbi, Managing Director of waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has won Personality of the year Award for her exemplary leadership at the just ended Ghana Business Awards held on Friday 30th October, 2020 at the plush Kempinski Hotel, Accra.



Mrs. Larbi who also doubles as the Chief Operating Officer of the environmental and sanitation cluster of the Jospong Group of the Companies received the award as part of her contribution in the development of products, technology and investments in business models that has improved the sanitation system in Ghana and its conscious efforts to rid the country of filth.



Mrs. Florence Larbi, is a senior Ghanaian management specialist and an astute human resources practitioner with over two decades of progressive people management skills.



She joined what has become the most diversified business group in Ghana today in the year 2006 as the Group Human Resource Manager and contributed greatly to the transformation of the business entity.



With great passion for growing a local brand coupled with hard work, she was promoted and appointed the General Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited within a year after joining the company.



Mrs. Larbi has a wealth of experience in business administration with emphasis on human resource management hence her ability to manage the affairs of Zoomlion from a staff strength of less than a Hundred (100) in 2006 to over 3,000 core staff and 85,000 project staff within a 13 year space and has positioned the company among the top 100 Ghanaian brands. She played strategic roles in setting up the international branches of Zoomlion.



The 3rd edition of the Ghana business Awards ceremony was on the theme “Impact of COVID 19 on Businesses”. The Ghana Business Awards seeks to reward businesses that have played a defining role in moving their industry forward and have demonstrated achievement across a wide variety of domains including sustainability, operational excellence, innovation and others.

