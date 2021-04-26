ZongoVation Hub, Ghana Tech Lab engage stakeholders

Press Releases of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: ZongoVation Hub

The ZongoVation Hub, a nonprofit organisation in collaboration with Ghana Tech Lab on Saturday 24, April 2021 held stakeholders engagement on how to use digital technology to curb the youth unemployment rate in the country.



The engagement, held at the Afro-Arab Group Auditorium in Accra, was attended by key stakeholders within the tech ecosystem to outline the skills, challenges, opportunities, as well as strategies to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



According to the ZongoVation Hub, the main objectives of the stakeholders' engagement was to help create a collaborative and consultative platform for stakeholders to drive digital skills and entrepreneurship.



It will also inform and identify current market needs of industries/companies/job market and skills gaps to single out and bridge the gap that exists.



Moreover, the event was also meant to simplify and heighten relationships and collaboration among local players, to forge focused agenda in the area of job creation for the youth, and to foster ecosystem synergy.



The above objectives among many others were the focal point of the engagement as the country embraces the vast opportunities in technology.



