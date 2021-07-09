Zongo Council honours NPA boss for modest contribution to Zongo Communities

Business News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: thebftonline.com

The Chief Executive of National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, was on Thursday, July 8 at a ceremony organized by the National Council of Zongo Chiefs, honoured for his contribution to the development of Zongo communities in the country.



Then, the sector Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, he spearheaded several developments into most Zongo communities around the country.



Among other things, his ministry ensured the training of youth in economically viable schemes.



He also championed the provision of drainage systems in most of the communities, which was one of the many challenges in most communities.



On the sporting front, his outfit ensured the provision of ultra-modern sports complex in selected communities within the Zongos. One of such sports facilities is the one at New Fadama in Accra, which was commissioned by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and named after the National Chief Imam.



Thursday’s event was attended by the National Chief Imam; His Eminence Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu and the Chief Executive Officer of the Zongo Development Fund; Mr. Arafat Suleimana.



Dr. Abdul-Hamid expressed his gratitude to the Council for the honour bestowed on him.



“Again, I am eternally grateful to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for giving me the opportunity to serve my Zongo community,” he said.



Dr. Abdul-Hamid also assured the gathering of his continuous commitment to the development of Zongo communities.