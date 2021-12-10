Zipline wins Corporate Excellence award

Business News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: thebftonline.com

Zipline Ghana has been named among winners for the U.S. Department of State’s Awards for Corporate Excellence (ACE).



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the winners. The Department recognised Zipline Ghana for its innovative work to deliver perishable medical supplies, including COVID-19 and other vaccines, via its fleet of fixed-wing drones in Ghana. Zipline Ghana is the only awardee in Africa.



Zipline Senior Vice President for Africa Daniel Marfo joined U.S. Ambassador Sullivan to participate in the virtual awards ceremony.



“Zipline has really delivered for Ghana. With its six distribution centres, Zipline can deliver critical medical supplies to remote clinics up to 50 miles away. This is a game-changer for Ghanaians,” said U.S. Ambassador Stephanie Sullivan.



Since establishing itself in Ghana in 2019, Zipline Ghana has expanded to six distribution centres in remote areas of the country, making Ghana home to the world’s largest fleet of medical-delivery drones. Zipline delivers up to four pounds (1.8kg) of medical equipment to remote clinics up to 50 miles away within minutes. Zipline Ghana has completed nearly 500,000 deliveries of life-saving medical products like blood, snake anti-venom, and vaccines in just two years. Zipline is headquartered in San Francisco, California.



The Secretary of State’s annual Award for Corporate Excellence (ACE) recognises and honours U.S. companies that uphold high standards as responsible members of their communities. Established in 1999, the award seeks to highlight ways in which U.S. companies represent American values in the way they do business, in line with international best practices such as the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises.