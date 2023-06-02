Zipline delivers over 5 million health supplies since 2019 – CEO

Business News of Friday, 2 June 2023

The General Manager of Zipline, Mawuli Atiemo, has stated that Zipline has been able to make over 5 million deliveries of health supplies since its launch in Ghana in 2019.



According to him, through the government’s partnership, Zipline has chalked successes in revolutionizing the healthcare sector in Ghana.



Speaking during the 4th-anniversary celebration of the company at its Omenako distribution center on June 1, 2023, he said “Since our launch in April 2019, the partnership has made significant strides in revolutionizing the healthcare sector in Ghana."



“Our cutting-edge drone technology has enabled us to deliver essential medical supplies, including COVID-19 immunizations, blood products, animal health commodities, and other life-saving drugs, to 2700 health facilities throughout the country. In doing so, we have positively impacted the lives of over an astounding 20 million people,” Atiemo noted.



He highlighted the feats that the drone delivery service has achieved so far.



“To date, Zipline has completed an impressive 370,000 deliveries of medical products, blood supplies, vaccines, and animal health commodities. Our proudest achievement lies in the delivery of almost 11 million life-saving vaccines, ensuring that Ghanaians have seamless access to crucial immunizations.

“Furthermore, we have successfully delivered over 5 million units of various medical supplies, effectively equipping healthcare facilities to cater for the diverse needs of their communities,” he stated.



Also speaking at the event, the Deputy Minister of Health, Mahama Asei Seini, underscored the importance of private-public partnerships and the need to embrace more innovations from the private sector.



He urged Zipline to broaden its scope to ensure that other sectors including fertilizers, seedlings, pesticides, etc also benefit from the drone services.



Virginia Palmer, the US Ambassador to Ghana praised Zipline’s efforts in creating employment opportunities for over 200 young Ghanaians.



Zipline’s medical drone delivery service is currently operating in other African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, and Cote D’Ivoire, and also in the United States of America.























