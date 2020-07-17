Press Releases of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: UNYA Ghana

Zino Lexili Ogazi bags United Nations Youth AssociatIon Ghana, LiSAF Hills University Certification for participation in diplomacy

Zino Lexili Ogazi joins the list of United Nations youth Association Ghana, leaders who have been conferred with the prestigious Certificate of participation in the Introduction to Diplomacy and international affairs, Conflict Resolution, peace and Security across the world.





Zino Lexili Ogazi keeps adding more feathers to her already overflowing cap and we can't help but admire her passion and zeal towards her career and growth .



The Ex beauty queen, Model, Vice President of the Models Union association of Ghana, Philanthropist, humanitarian, Black Beauty Advocate, Entrepreneur, Brand Ambassador, Multiple awardee & Young leader who got inaugurated into the United Nations youth Association-Ghana, on the 7th march 2020, at the Ministry of Foreign affairs and Regional integration in Accra- Ghana, has shared some of the photos on her Instagram page, from the training and award ceremony where she was given her certificate alongside her peers.





The training and certificate presentation took place at the University of Ghana. The facilitators were Dr. Afua Yakohene (Legon Centre for international affairs and diplomacy LECIAD) & MR. Sadiq Adutwum of Kofi Annan International peacekeeping Training centre .



UNYA-Ghana Country Head, Hon. Lilian Sally Addo, said

“ The training is compulsory for all UNYA Ghana members and associates of this Noble organization, which is part of enhancing the diplomatic personality and the protocols of the United Nations Youth Association (UNYA) Ghana wing.



This training is a set of practice-oriented workshops provided to diplomats and other beneficiaries, so that they can perform more effectively and efficiently in a multilateral environment.



This is why we provide them with proper training and give them all the tools, resources and authority necessary to get the job done, it’s not an easy one at all”



“Diplomats Are Made, Not Born.







No one is born with the ability to practice international diplomacy or to manage a country’s relations with other states, understand and engage foreign societies, influence governments and publics, conduct difficult and consequential negotiations, anticipate threats and take advantage of opportunities.



These are skills that have to be acquired, especially for every United Nations Youth appointees, who receive diplomatic posts, to resolve at least some of the many conflicts, disputes and other problems around the world.



Thank you United Nations Youth association Ghana, for providing us with proper training and career development, and also giving us all the tools, resources and authority necessary to get the job done.



My knowledge and skill set in diplomacy and international affairs, conflict resolution, peace and security have been enriched because of this programme and I recommend it with my highest Zing! “ Zino Lexili Ogazi Ogazi said , when interviewed.

