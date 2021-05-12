Zino Lexili Ogazi appointed acting President of the Models Union of Ghana

Press Releases of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: Models Union of Ghana

The Models Union of Ghana, Board of Directors has appointed Queen Zee, the young honorable, who is currently the Executive Vice President of the organization, as the ating President of the Organization, effectively from May 11 2021, which would authorise the former vice president to exercise the authorities and discharge the duties of the president.



Queen Zee was appointed Vice President of the Union on the 31st day of January 2020 and inaugurated at the National theatre, in Accra Ghana.



“Prior to the pandemic, MODUGA had been working on attracting more partnerships and investments into the union to strengthen the modeling industry .



So, I’m optimistic that we’ll double down on that effort this year, for growth opportunities for the modeling industry and work on bringing the union back from the pandemic's impacts. I’m grateful that the board appointed me as president pro tempore and I hope I deliver” said Hon. Zino Lexili Ogazi



As acting president of MODUGA; Queen Zee will oversee the organization's projects focused on innovation, development, growth and protecting the interest of the Models.



As the Models Union of Ghana, Board previously announced, a recruitment process is ongoing. As soon as the process to find a new permanent President and other National executives is finalized, the result will be made public.



Below is a statement from the Organization’s Board of Directors.



ATTENTION TO ALL MODELING AGENCIES & MODELS IN GHANA



It is with great honor to say a good job done to the National Executives of MODUGA who were appointed in January 2020 as their tenure of office comes to an end.



As the Board and other stakeholders hold meetings to vet the new nominations that will come out, Ms Zino Lexili Ogazi, the former Vice President will serve as the acting President, deputized by Rinner Ayalezoa.



The following positions for National Executives are open and recommendations can be sent.



President

Vice President

General Secretary

Organizer

Finance Head

Head of Models

Head of Agencies



Deadline for Nominations will be 30th May 2021.



Thank You.



Lilian Sally Addo (Chair)

Kenneth Kunaaza(1st Vice Chair)

Spark Julius Zuta(2nd Vice Chair)



For more information, please send us an email ; Hellomoduga@gmail.com, visit our newsroom or follow us on Instagram @models_union_of_Ghana. “



The statement read.