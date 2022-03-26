Zimbabwean entrepreneur who made Forbes Africa list eyes 40 Under 40 Awards

Business News of Saturday, 26 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A nominee of one of the most prestigious American listings; the Forbes 30 under 30 class of 2021 will be one of the shortlisted candidates to benefit from this year's 40 Under 40 Awards in Ghana.



The American list which recognizes 600 business and industry figures, with 30 selected in twenty industries each acknowledged Zimbabwean entrepreneur Shakemore Timburwa for his hard work and influence in the business sector.



Arriving in Accra on Saturday, March 26, 2022, the young businessman expressed optimism about being crowned the winner of his category; the energy sector.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, he pointed out that aside from the energy sector, he is into the construction and mining sectors as well.



Shakemore Timburwa told GhanaWeb's Ernestina Serwaa Asante that the reason he travelled from Zimbabwe to Ghana was not only for the awards but to support Xodus Communications Limited for organizing such an event.



"The reason I travelled all the way from Zimbabwe to come is the fact that, if you see people organizing an event like this, which covers the whole of Africa...that's the one thing that pushed me to come and say okay, I'm going to attend, whatever the outcome is, I'm going to attend, I'm going to make sure to support what another fellow brother was doing that is nice," he stated.



He further noted that, "I have quite a number of things that I do. I am into construction, mining and also into the energy sector. For energy, we deal with LPG gas, specifically, because in our sub-region, we don't have oil, we don't have gas resources so we normally import gas from other countries so that's what made me establish a gas company."



Shacky Timburwa was listed among Forbes Africa's 30 under 30 class of 2021.



Forty under 40 Awards is to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of nations' most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of forty.



It covers a wide range of industries that are committed to business growth, professional excellence and community service.



