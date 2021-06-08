Zeepay welcomes Ama K. Abebrese as a brand influencer

Press Releases of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: Zeepay

Zeepay, the leading African Challenger Fintech with operations in 20 African countries today announced Ama K. Abebrese, an award-winning actress, producer and media presenter, as a brand influencer to support the brand in its next growth phase.



The British-Ghanaian actress has starred in quite a number of notable film productions including Azali (film) which is Ghana first-ever selection for the Oscars, and the 2015 Netflix movie Beasts of No Nation directed by Cary Fukunaga and stars Idris Elba. Abebrese has also served as a TV presenter for BBC2, OBE TV, Viasat 1, TV3, Ebonylife TV and many more.



“Zeepay is ecstatic about the partnership with our new brand influencer, Ama K.” Morkor Quarshie, Zeepay Brand Manager said. “Over the years she has been a positive role model and a change maker in the Ghanaian society at home and in the diaspora. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration.”



Morkor added, “Ama K.’s exuberance and positive girl power attitude is refreshing and we look forward to the experience with the brand.”



“Having signed up as a Zeepay user for the last 3 years, I’m very excited for the opportunity to partner to promote the platform. It’s so efficient and fast that both the USSD *270# and the WhatsApp platform are seamless and easy to use,” Ama K. said. “ Zeepay is also my preferred choice of mobile money wallet when I send money from the U.K. to Ghana.



Ama K. also mentioned, “Growing up as a child I remember how sometimes my relatives would travel 21 km just to get the nearest rural bank to receive remittances. I’m delighted that with Zeepay remittance receivers can now receive directly into their mobile wallets and can withdraw from over 150 000 agent points. It is great to be part of the Zeepay family and I’m looking forward to the much excitement ahead.”



Zeepay is a known remittance processor for over 10 remittance partners including Moneygram, TapTap, Remitly, Smallworld, Ria and many more. With this collaboration, Zeepay aims to push for more awareness both home and abroad about its seamless and efficient process of sending remittance directly into Zeepay mobile money wallets.