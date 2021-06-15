Zeepay to launch inaugural Disrupt 270 conference on International Day of Family Remittances

Press Releases of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: Zeepay Ghana

Remittances over the last five years have shown a strong resilience and have become a key source of unsolicited foreign direct investment into Africa. On the International Day of Family Remittances, Zeepay is organising a thought leadership series dubbed Disrupt 270 with the theme “Bridging the last frontier – a case for digital remittance post C-19.”



The one-day event will be held on Wednesday June 16, 2021, in a hybrid structure i.e. both in person and virtually to observe COVID-19 protocols.

The day, hosted by seasoned MC Jerry Adjorlolo, will start at 9am with a series of exciting panel discussions from industry leaders, practitioners and innovators for some discussions on the direction and growth of remittances post COVID-19 for the nation and the world at large.



The keynote speaker for the event is the Hon. Ursula Owusu Ekuful. There will be three main panel discussions namely: Migration, Scaling Remittances, and Digital Disruption with networking breaks in between discussions.



Disrupt 270 will celebrate the current strides made in remittance within the fintech sector in Africa while looking ahead to bridge the next frontier and the future of remittances and digital transfers across the African continent and globe plus the role intra-African migration will play.



The first panel on Migration hosted by Zeepay MD Andrew Takyi-Appiah, will focus on the evolution of migration and its impact on African cross border remittance. The panel will feature renowned experts: Arianna Gasparri of UNCDF, Eric Akomanyi of IOM, Shadrach Frimpong of Cocoa360, and Francine Dove of IFAD.



The second panel, Scaling Remittances, hosted by UNCDF’s Clara Arthur, deals with the question of how do we leverage remittance to improve the livelihood of African consumers? The panelists for this session are Sunkwa Mills of Investcorp, Grace Anim-Yeboah of Absa, Felicity Jafortkuk of Zeepay, and Nashiru Iddrisu of Hollard.



The final panel discussion, Digital Disruption, hosted by SDG expert Leticia Brown, will focus on the next layer of growth in the digitization of remittances in Africa, the Carribeans and Asia Pacific beyond cash to wallet and wallet to wallet.



The panelists are Lynette Bushuyu of Intermex, Patrick Appiah of MoneyGram, Dede Quarshie of Zeepay, and Nana Adomako of TapTap.

The final part of the conference will be Demo Day; there will be presentations on innovation within the fintech ecosystem - Insurtech and Lending.







Grace Arthur - Enterprise Insurance - SM Alternate Channels







Arriana Gasparri - UNCDF Financial Inclusion Specialist







Nashiru Iddrisu - MD for Hollard Ghana