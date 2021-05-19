ZEN Petroleum supports Police Service with expansion, renovation of Odorkor Divisional Police Headquarters

Press Releases of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: ZEN Petroleum Limited

The Odorkor Divisional Police facilities have seen a recent facelift with the expansion and renovation of the divisional headquarters, and the construction of a new Investigation centre.



The Oppong-Boanuh Investigation Centre, named after the Inspector General of Police Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh, was constructed by ZEN Petroleum, which also contributed to the renovation of the divisional headquarters with the donation of paints and air-conditioning units.



Commissioned by Madam Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, the Director-General, Welfare of the Ghana Police Service, the new Investigation Centre houses the Domestic Violence & Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) and the Station CID Investigations Unit, which have hitherto had to work in cramped conditions.



The expansion of the facilities marks an important step in ensuring that police work within the division is done effectively, efficiently and in a conducive environment.



Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Mr. Prince Awuley, Retail Director for ZEN Petroleum said, “The Oppong-Boanuh Investigation Centre and the renovated Divisional Headquarters are a token of our commitment to giving back in ways that benefit our community and our people.



Given that there are few pillars as crucial to the social fabric as the police service, it is important for us to contribute towards building a strong and well equipped police service that works effectively for all.”



He added, “Through our ZEN 2 Community programs, we will continue to play our part in ensuring that pillars of our communities, such as the police service, are well equipped to work better for the benefit of society as a whole, as we conduct business safely, responsibly and with a passion to develop our motherland Ghana.”



In his remarks, the Divisional Commander for the Odorkor Divisional Command, ACP Baffour Apenteng-Nyamekye thanked ZEN Petroleum for their contribution to the expansion and renovation of the divisional headquarters. He noted the vital need for more support and resources from stakeholders to enable the police to carry out their duties more effectively.



ZEN’s support of the police service forms part of its ZEN to Community (Z2C) programs, which have included the donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic, tuition fee scholarships for students returning to school during the pandemic, the construction of a public library for the Perseus Mining resettlement village in Ayanfuri, as well as an ongoing partnership with educational charity Lead For Ghana, focused on the education development in communities across Ghana, amongst others.







Oppong-Boanuh Investigation Centre