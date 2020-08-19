Press Releases of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

#YouthDayOnGMABC: YFM holds discussions with youth political influencers to mark International Youth Day

Global Media Alliance comprising of e. TV Ghana, Happy FM and Y FM has marked the International Day for the Youth 2020 by assembling young political influencers to discuss the theme of youth engagement in global action.



The discussion which was featured on the Y Campus Express saw Women in Politics advocate, Louisa Kwakye, Communications Strategist, Kabu Nartey and President of PUSAG discuss why politics is unattractive to the youth, the first steps to be taken into politics as a youth as well as busting the myths of politics, among others.



Speaking on why many Ghanaian youths may not venture into politics, Kabu Nartey opined that some will not want to be in the limelight, as such, shying away from political positions.



"Most youth also prefer to have their privacy and that is why they avoid being in politics".



Alswel Annan's submission on the same issue was not far from Kabu's opinion as he also stated that many of the youths are just afraid to venture into politics.



"The best way to get the youth in politics is to discourage the notion of politics of insults", he furthered.



Louisa Kwakye on her part noted that women have been sidelined in political positions by governments. She has, however, decided to change the status quo as she draws inspiration from the former first lady of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.



She says, "Ghana will become a better place if we have women as passionate as Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings. I am set on the path to make Ghana a better place".



Louisa furthered that any youth who wants to venture into politics must first cultivate the quality of selfless service to humanity.



She appealed to the youth to eschew the notion of using politics as a means of making money and see it as a way to serve others.



Alswel, on the issue of service, stated that the motivating factor that pushed him into politics was the need to serve. "I want to serve humanity and it has been my topmost priority", he added.



Kabu Nartey advising the youth on how to choose their leaders said, "Support politicians based on policies and ideas and not how they look or how rich they are".



Chief Director of Global Media Alliance, Emma Wenani, speaking on this successful session with the three political influencers, stated: "Indeed we are proud as a group to have held this informative and educative session for our youth. It is often said that the youth are our future. GMABC has over the years shown its commitment to investing in the youth at every opportunity presented. And as we mark the International Youth Day, it is rightfully so that we share some knowledge with the youth on how they make their communities and country great".



