Youth urged to take farming as a career

Business News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: GNA

Nana Dwomoh-Doyen Benjamin, the Chief Executive Officer of Messiah Organics Chain, has advised the youth to take farming as a career to make a living, while helping to improve the economy of the country.



He said the teeming youth engagement in agriculture would contribute to increasing food production for the local market and export to bring in more foreign exchange earnings to support development projects.



Nana Dwomoh-Doyen gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when some students from the Bunso Agricultural Training College visited the premises of the Messiah Organics Chain at Oyarifa (Ghana Flag) in the Greater Accra Region.



The Messiah Organics Chain are into organic farming practices to save the soil for sustainable agriculture and to improve the health of consumers.



Nana Dwomoh-Doyen educated the students on the harmful effects of chemical fertilizer to the environment and the health of consumers and entreated them to share the knowledge they have acquired with farmers in their communities to promote sustainable agriculture.



He said the Messiah Organics Chain had started growing organic foods for domestic consumption and export, and appealed to the youth to venture into agriculture as a profession than to travel to the cities for non-existing jobs.