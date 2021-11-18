Youth urged to take advantage of opportunities in maritime industry

Business News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: Eye On Port

Aspiring maritime professionals have been encouraged to build their capacity in the industry to take full advantage of its potential.

This appeal was made during a plenary session of the Blue Career and Business Expo 2021 Conference, held in Accra.



The event created multiple opportunity-exchange platforms for young people to interact with maritime industry leaders to create a robust blue economy in Africa.



Gertrude Adwoa Ohene-Asienim from the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, London, urged that more sensitization programs should be held for girls who are interested in the maritime industry.



Esther Gyebi-Donkor, the General Manager for Marketing and Corporate Affairs at GPHA, called for early sensitization of younger females from the senior high school levels to generate the needed interest in the maritime industry.

She said, “We should start even considering embedding it in our school curricula so that it can give them that interest from day 1.”



Sylvia Asana Owu, the deputy CEO of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority also called for deliberate policies to compel institutions to increase women's participation in the industry.



“As part of the implementation process from this policy on gender equality for women and girls, every ministry is supposed to have a gender desk so that we can evaluate and monitor the progress of women who are employed in the various sectors under the ministry,” she elaborated.