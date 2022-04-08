Youth unemployment in Ghana declines by 9% between 2017 and 2020 – Bawumia

Business News of Friday, 8 April 2022

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has indicated that Ghana’s youth unemployment rate registered a decline of an average of 12.92 percent between 2014 to 2016 to an average of 9.00 percent between 2017 to 2020.



These figures, the Vice President quoted are from the World Bank’s data on youth unemployment in Ghana.



Delivering a public lecture at the NPP’s TESCON event on April 7, 2022, Dr. Bawumia admitted to the current economic challenges in the country and assured of the government's mitigating factors to address them.



“Government is also rolling out the YouStart initiative for the youth which will be a major initiative that will provide youth entrepreneurs with training, advisory services, and funding to enable them scale and grow their businesses,” the vice president said.



The public lecture on the economy comes after several demands from stakeholders particularly from the opposition National Democratic Congress over the recent economic crunch in the country.



In his address, Dr. Bawumia blamed the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent Russia-Ukraine crisis for the economic woes of the country.



