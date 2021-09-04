Youth Employment Agency to hold maiden job fair

Business News of Saturday, 4 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Youth Employment Agency has announced its maiden YEA job fair



•The programme forms part of achieving the vision of Akufo-Addo’s One Million Jobs Agenda



• The Two –Day event scheduled September 9 and 10th September 2021, will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre



The Management of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has announced its maiden YEA Job Fair to attract all category of job seekers.



According to the YEA, the fair, which is under the auspices of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR), forms part of achieving the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s One Million Jobs Agenda and in line with the YEA Job Centre programmes.



The two-day event scheduled for Thursday, September 9th and Friday, 10th September 2021, will be organised on the theme; “Bridging the Job Gap in Partnership with the Private Sector”. The venue is the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).



The primary objective of the YEA Job Fair is to provide opportunity for job seekers to go through live interview sessions towards getting employed by the participating companies. The fair also seeks to introduce available job avenues in the offing or on offer by the companies and business owners.



About 50 companies in both the public and the private sector are expected to advertise their job vacancies for the large pool of the unemployed Ghanaian youth.



Below is the statement by the YEA:



PRESS RELEASE



Under the auspices of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) the Management of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) is pleased to inform the general public that the YEA Job Centre will organise its maiden ‘YEA Job Fair’ to attract all category of job seekers.



The programme forms part of achieving the vision of His Excellency the President’s One Million Jobs Agenda and in line with the YEA Job Centre programmes.



The Two–Day event scheduled for Thursday, September 9th and Friday, 10th September 2021, will be organised on the theme ‘Bridging the Job Gap in Partnership with the Private Sector’. The venue is the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. each day.



The Fair is also billed to attract participation by an estimated minimum number of fifty companies in both the public and the private sector and they are expected to advertise their job vacancies for the large pool of the unemployed youth certainly going to attend.



The primary objective of the YEA Job Fair is to provide opportunity for job seekers to go through live interview sessions towards getting employed by the participating companies. The fair also seeks to introduce available job avenues in the offing or on offer by the companies and business owners.



Participating companies will be afforded access to a large pool of qualified jo seekers to be readily interviewed. Apart from the live interview sessions and recruitment, job seekers will be given free training in Curriculum Vitae preparations, preparations for Interviews, Career Advice etc.



This is the first time the Job Fair is being organised after the YEA JOB CENTRE was launched in October 2019 which has afforded over three thousand (3000) young persons to gain permanent employment in both the public and the private sector.



The YEA JOB CENTRE is a novelty by the current YEA Management to provide the prospective job seekers with skills addition towards sustainable jobs creation or employment opportunities.



The Centre comes in three-fold, a virtual platform as an interface between employers and job seekers to fill their entry level HR needs, a Walk-In Centre for other category of job seekers to make enquiries or seek assistance for the on-line portal service and thirdly a Training Hub where job seekers are trained in preparation for interviews, Career advice and writing of their Curriculum Vitae among other services.



The YEA plans to replicate the Fair in the other regions to draw the Job Centre closer to prospective Job Seekers across the country.



The regional fair is slated to be held as follows;



• Ho on the 23rd September,2021 • Koforidua on the 7th October 2021. • Tamale on 4th November 2021 • Kumasi on the 18th and 19th November 2021, respectively.



Job seekers are assured that those who may not get employed immediately during the Fair will be listed for employment in the nearer future.



Participating Companies and Job Owners could pre-register on www.yeajobcentre.gov.gh



However, Interested Job seekers can also log onto the website to access the range of job opportunities available on the YEA JOB CENTRE Portal.



For enquiries or further clarifications, participants may contact our Call Centre on the following 0302259524 or 0302259528



