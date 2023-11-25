Your vehicles shouldn’t be death weapons – Police caution commercial drivers

Business News of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Central Regional Commander in Charge of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Superintendent of Police(ASP) Abraham Inkoom has appealed to the drivers especially commercial drivers to take their vehicle as their heartbeat and not death weapons.



This, he explained would help reduce the carnage on the roads during the Christmas festivities.



ASP Inkoom made the passionate appeal when met the Cape Coast branch of the Co-operative Transport Union at Pedu as part of the Police Transport Unit sensitization on drivers to ensure discipline and reduction in fatal accidents on roads.



He promised to work tirelessly with the commercial drivers to set a record accident-free yuletide on the roads during and after the festivities.



The police chief called on drivers to avoid wrongful overtaking, proper maintenance of their vehicles, desist from unnecessary arguments while driving, avoid making phone calls while driving as well as overspending.



He charged the drivers to stop pampering police officers on the roadside with money in the form of bribes and rather help the Transport Unit of Ghana Police Service to get rid of corruption in the police services.



“Giving police officers money for the crime you have not committed encourages police to do more so there is no need to dip your hands in a pocket and bribe police officers for a crime you did not commit” ASP Inkoom urged.



According to him, “the Police charge office is not meant for police personnel or special people. Drivers have every right to file complaints against any police officer who misconducts himself or herself”.



On his part, Mr. Bernard Shaw a Driver who spoke to MyNewsGh.com after the sensitization commended the Police Transport Unit for their marvelous education.



Touching on the bribe, Mr. Shaw defended the police officers who take bribes, saying that, “giving a policeman money is not a bribe but rather appreciation of their services”.



“For me, there is nothing wrong with dashing police officers who have been working tirelessly in the sun and rain money” he justified.