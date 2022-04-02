Your taxes are working – Gov’t assures Ghanaians

Business News of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Akufo-Addo-led government has assured Ghanaians that their taxes are working.



This assurance comes after the approval of the e-levy by Parliament on Tuesday March 29 after the Minority staged a walkout.



Following the approval, Energy Expert and a private legal Practitioner, Mr Kwame Jantuah noted that the government had not built the confidence of Ghanaians in order to believe that the revenue expected to be generated from the e-levy implementation would be used properly.



He said the government would need to work hard to build that trust and confidence in the people.



“I feel sorry for communicators of government,” he said on the New Day show on TV3 with Berla Mundi on Friday April 1, adding that “One thing I thought they will do is to start building confidence in the people of Ghana. Right now, it is like a trophy that they have won because they really haven’t built the confidence.”



But the Presidency in a short video explained how taxes are being used to develop the country.



