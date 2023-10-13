Your success sitting on a pile of loans - Seth Terkper replies Akufo-Addo

Business News of Friday, 13 October 2023

Former Minister of Finance, Seth Terkper, has poured scorn on claims made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that his government's record and investments in the education sector were unmatched in the fourth republic.



Rebutting this in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb Business, Mr Terkper said what seems unmatched in the fourth republic is the debt restructuring undertaken by the governing New Patriotic Party under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He said the domestic and external debt would burden Ghanaians and the generations yet to be born.



The former finance minister stated that Akufo-Addo's success could be pinned on a pile of loans taken by his government.



"With all due respect, assets match liabilities, with the apparent success sitting on a pile of loans. In reality, what seems unmatched in the 4th Republic is a default & exchange/restructuring of our domestic/external debt that could burden present & future generations beyond 2040," Seth Terkper wrote in his tweet.



President Akufo-Addo while delivering an address at the 61st Annual Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) at Achimota School in Accra on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, outlined his government’s record in the education sector.



According to him, his government’s unwavering commitment to education has led to the attainment of significant strides in the areas of access, quality, and relevance, making Ghana a beacon of progress in the region.



He further said his government's record and investment in the education sector were unmatched in the fourth republic.



