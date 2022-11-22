Your ‘strength and perseverance’ my energy at the Ministry – Ken Ofori-Atta tells Ghanaians

Business News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has stated that the endurance of Ghanaians under the current hardship is what impels him to continue to work at the Ministry of Finance.



Mr Ken Ofori-Atta made the comment when he appeared before Parliament’s ad hoc committee to respond to the minority’s allegations which formed the basis for their vote of censure motion.



The embroiled Minister, speaking on Friday, November 18, 2022, conceded to the suffering of the nation saying he was very much aware of the impact of the crisis on the ordinary Ghanaian, a challenge that is further folding up businesses.



According to him, the effort of the people to muddle through is what has kept invigorating him to find remedial measures to the economic challenges.



He said: “I acknowledge the economy is facing difficulties and the whole of Ghana is enduring hardships.



“As a person president Akufo-Addo has put in charge of this economy, I feel the pain personally, professionally, and in my soul.



“I see and feel the terrible impact of the rising prices of goods and services on the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Ghanaians.



“I feel the stress of running a business but it is the strength and perseverance of the Ghanaian people that inspire me and my colleagues in Government every morning to press on.



“That is what gives me the strength to press on to find solutions and relief for Ghanaians to the myriad of problems that our country and the rest of the world are facing especially in march 2020,” the minister added.