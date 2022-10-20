Your legitimate concerns being addressed – Parliament Trade committee vice chair to GUTA

Business News of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Vice Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Trade and Industry, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has assured members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) who are on strike that the government will salvage the cedi.



Traders, on Wednesday, 19 October 2022, shut down their shops in the central business districts of the Greater Accra Region over the rising cost of doing business and high inflation in the country.



According to the Vice Chairman, who is also the governing New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for the Akim Oda Constituency in the Eastern Region, the traders have a legitimate concern.



He said the economic management team is working around the clock to address the issues of the financial difficulties.



Mr. Akwasi Acquah gave this assurance while reacting to the second day of the traders’ shop closure in the Accra metropolis.



He spoke to Emmanuel Quarshie (The Hitman) on Accra100.5FM’s morning show, Ghana Yensom, on Thursday, 20 October 2022.



He said this is not the time to apportion blame over who did this and who did that.



“As a member of the trade and industry committee of parliament, I know what is being done behind closed doors to have some of these issues addressed in record time,” he said.



He said Ghanaians would soon see some of these measures being rolled out to have some of these economic challenges addressed.



He stressed that very soon, some of these measures will bear fruits for everybody to see.



He called on the traders to exercise some restraint in their demands amidst the economic challenges.