Your dishonesty about our poor economic situation is laughable - Mahama to Bawumia

Business News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has berated Vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over the latter’s recent analysis of the country’s economy.



He described him as a dishonest man who is engaging in propaganda about Ghana’s state of the economy.



Mr. Mahama spoke on NTV Ghana on Thursday, August 19, 2021, as part of his ‘Thank you tour’.



Speaking recently at an event organized by the Central Regional Tertiary Students Confederacy, Dr. Bawumia claimed that the economy has begun showing signs of recovery following the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The second gentleman of the land assured Ghanaians that the Nana Addo-led administration has managed the economy well and this has the potential towards wealth creation to reduce poverty, attract investments, empower businesses to expand, and create jobs.



Speaking on the theme: ‘Breaking the Eight’: the role of TESCON’, Dr. Bawumia praised the country’s discernment, good judgment, and management of exchange rate, and described it as “the best since 1992 and the performance in 2020 and 2021 simply superb.”



But Mr. Mahama is of the view that the claims by the Vice President are dishonest and laughable.



“The point is, you can do so much propaganda with the economy, but the inflation will expose you. The same economist who said we should look at the real situation on the grounds and not the statistics is now telling us to look at the statistics and not the real issues on the ground.”



“The dishonesty is so glaring that sometimes it is laughable. You can do all the propaganda about the economy, but the reality of people’s lives will expose you.”