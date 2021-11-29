Young entrepreneurs urged to focus on solving societal problems

Business News of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: GNA

Young and prospective entrepreneurs have been encouraged to concentrate on creating businesses that solve societal problems.



Mr Nii Kpani, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Sekondi-Takoradi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (STCCI), who made the call, noted that though many businesses were springing up, they did not meet the economic needs and development of society.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Kpani implored young entrepreneurs not to enter into business with the mindset of getting rich quickly but think of satisfying a need in society.



Mr Kpani acknowledged that starting a business from the scratch could sometimes be difficult but insisted that with the right knowledge coupled with skills and determination, one could succeed.



“Being self-employed can be challenging but with the right knowledge and skills such as proper bookkeeping and accounting, among others, one can make the business thrive in the competitive markets,” he said.



He cited the inability to wait for businesses to grow steadily and the attraction to affluent lifestyles among the youth as a challenge to creating a successful business.



He urged the youth to have the passion to create their own business and wait for them to grow steadily to help reduce unemployment among the youth.



Mr Kpani contended that being self-employed was beneficial as compared to working for someone, which sometimes came with some job insecurities.



He called on entrepreneurs to take advantage of the opportunities to enhance their knowledge, especially on business management, taxation and digital marketing to grow their businesses.