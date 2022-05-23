YouStart stakeholder engagement commences

Business News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Ahead of the launch of the YOUSTART programme Government has commenced a nationwide stakeholder engagement.



These engagements according to Government forms part of measures being rolled out to ensure that the YOUSTART programme is well understood by Ghanaians and has the necessary support and acceptance by Ghanaians.



In a ceremony on Monday, May 23,2022 to engage Regional Ministers, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives from the Bono East region, Ahafo region, Western North region, Ashanti region and Bono region in the Ashanti Region, Deputy Minister For Finance and Member of Parliament For Ejisu, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, highlighted that Government will engage widely on the Youstart programme and incorporate feedback into the YouStart programme.



“The YOUSTART programme affords us a unique opportunity to address the unemployment situation in the country and identity and develop the potential of the Ghanaian youth. To do this, we must all rally behind the Government to push the Youstart programme. That is why we will engage Ghanaians before the President launches it” he said.



Also present at the ceremony was the Minister For Local Government and member of Parliament for Okere, Mr. Dan Botwe, Chief Executive Officers of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme and the Ghana Enterprises Agencies, Mr. Kofi Ofosu Nkansah and Mrs Kosi Yankey-Ayeh respectively.



The YOUSTART will be funded by the E-Levy.



About YOUSTART



YOUSTART is a programme that seeks to support young entrepreneurs to gain access to capital, training and technical skills that will enable them start, build and grow their own businesses. This initiative targets young people and students between the ages of 18-35 years who have brilliant business ideas and viable businesses and supports these individuals to nurture, grow and expand their businesses and job creation in the economy.



Government through the YOUSTART programme intends to build an entrepreneurial nation by providing some of the key enablers that make entrepreneurship a success. These include: access to finance and markets, mentorship, strategic partnership and digital linkages, technical assistance and business advisory support service.



Given the high rate of youth unemployment in the country, Government intends to use the YOUSTART programme to create more jobs for the economy and to support the expansion and growth of Ghanaian businesses within the next 3 years.



