‘YouStart’ better way of dealing with unemployment than NABCO - Darko-Mensah

Business News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

'YouStart' would help generate more returns - Minister



NABCO cost GH¢1.3 billion without any substantial returns to govt - Minster



Darko-Mensah asks youth of the Western region to get their business plan ready for ‘YouStart’



Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has stated that the ‘YouStart’ was a better way of dealing with unemployment compared to NABCO.



According to the minister unlike the Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCO) programme the ‘YouStart’ had the potential to yield returns from the investments given to the youth.



Okyere Darko-Mensah who made these remarks in an interaction with the media said the ‘YouStart’ initiative was the surest way of increasing economic activities to sure that youth get employment.



He added that the initiative was the best policy the government had developed to deal with the issue of unemployment.



“Take something like NABCO. When salaries of NABCO personnel are paid, it cost the government GH¢1.3 billion. That whole big project called Planting for Food and Jobs cost the government GH¢1.6 billion, which of them is more sustainable," he said.



He said the NABCO had no multipliers in terms of revenue or generation of wealth, though they made some impact in specific areas of government departments.



He, therefore, urged the youth of the Western region to put their business plans together as they awaited the implementation of the ‘YouStart’ programme since their plan would determine the amount of money they acquired from the programme.



“Get your business plans ready, in March the initiative will start. Those who have bigger projects, nothing should stop you from coming together. Three or four people can come together as a group and take the money,” he said.



He advised the youth to be judicious in using the money they are given through the fund.