‘YouStart’ Programme should be handed to a private financial institution - Joe Jackson

Unemployment challenges to be dealt with by YouStart



Govt programmes give me a sinking feeling in my stomach, Joe Jackson



YouStart to create 1m jobs



Financial Analyst, Joe Jackson has suggested that government should hand over the implementation of the YouStart program to a private financial institution to enhance accountability and efficiency.



He noted that projects handled by government have proven to be unsustainable due to a lack of transparency and mismanagement.



The YouStart program according to government is to create over one million jobs for the youth in the country.



Government with its other partners will make available funds for entrepreneurs to be able to expand their businesses.



Joe Jackson was speaking at an Entrepreneurship Forum at the University of Ghana and stated that handling the program to a private entity will help achieve its set target.



“Every time I hear government is trying to create jobs directly in itself, I get a sinking feeling in my stomach, that this is going to be another programme the government will disburse money and the money is going to be in a different pocket and a couple of years afterward, there is nothing to show for it,” he lamented.



“The government should look out for reliable financial institutions to help in the distribution of the funds, not another state programme where people take the money and don’t want to pay back.”



According to the Minister of Finance, Ken. Ofori Atta, the Initiative is in partnership with Finance Institutions and Development Partners to create an entrepreneurial economy that empowers the youth to exploit their talents and “become job creators instead of job seekers”.



Challenges including access to credit and finance, regulatory and tax burden, lack of skills etc are expected to be dealt with under the YouStart Initiative.