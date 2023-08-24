You won’t escape accountability – NDC MP to BoG Governor

Business News of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has stated that the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison will have to account to the people of Ghana.



According to him, there are inconsistencies with the figures the Governor keeps throwing at Ghanaians.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for the resignation of the Governor of Bank of Ghana (BoG) and his two deputies within 21 days.



According to the NDC, the Governor Dr. Ernest Addsion and his two deputies recklessly mismanaged the Central Bank and brought it to its knees cannot remain at the helm of affairs of the bank.



The Minority Leader, Ato Forson disclosed this while addressing the media under the Moment of Truth series by the NDC on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at the party Headquarters in Accra.



Commenting on the development the Builsa South lawmaker stateD that Dr. Addison has a lot of questions to answer on the construction of the new BoG headquarters among others.



“You criminally make losses of GH60 billion, and expect us to accept the idiotic excuse that BOG was not set up to make profit? Was BOG set up to make losses? Didn’t you say you started the $250M project because you made profits in 2019, 2020 and 2021? You won’t escape accountability!,” Dr. Apaak stated in a tweet.



Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has been given the greenlight by the Greater Accra Police Command to proceed with its planned picketing on Tuesday, 5th September, 2023 at the Bank of Ghana in demand for the resignation of governor of the Central Bank Dr. Ernest Addison and his deputies.



The NDC MPs are blaming the leadership of the BoG for over Ghc60 billion cedis losses recorded in 2022.



The Minority is also questioning the construction of a new headquarters for the bank at a cost of over 220 million dollars.