You won’t break the 8 if you don’t develop Ashanti Region – Kumasi traders

Business News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Some traders in the Kumasi metropolis of the Ashanti region have gone hard on President Akufo-Addo, his Vice Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) saying: "You will not break any eight if you do not develop the region."



The aggrieved traders threatened to vote out the NPP government if the party continued to neglect its stronghold in terms of developmental projects and did not stop its "lackadaisical approach" to projects in the region.



Addressing a press conference on Tuesday October 10, 2023, the Executive Member of the group, Nana Asare Michael Bediako, said the NPP has abandoned all projects in the region while some projects are still ongoing in the other regions, especially in the Eastern region.



He mentioned some of the projects that have been abandoned as the Kumasi Kejetia Redevelopment project, the Kumasi Airport project, the Komfo Anokye Maternity Block project, the Boankra Inland Port project, and the Krofrom Market project.



According to Mr Bediako, the rest are the Afari Military Hospital, Sewua Regional Hospital, and Kumawu Hospital projects.



Road projects that have also been abandoned, he said, include the Suame Interchange project, Kwabre District roads, Manso District roads, Bosome Freho District roads, and Atwima Kwanwoma District roads, among others.



Despite abandoning these projects, Mr Bediako said, some projects are still ongoing in the Eastern region which he described as unfortunate and shameful.



Mr Bediako questioned if the governing NPP felt the people in the region's pain, suffering, and frustration after voting massively for them to clinch power without benefiting from its labour.



He called on the NPP government, President Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to prioritise the development of the region.



He further urged the Members of Parliament in the region to fight for the progress of the region.



The traders have, therefore, threatened to vote out the governing NPP and make their "break the eight" mantra unachievable, if they do not make paramount, the development of the region.