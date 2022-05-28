'You were touted as an economic messiah but you’ve failed' - Economist to Bawumia

Business News of Saturday, 28 May 2022

rainbowradioonline.com

Economist and international relations expert, Dr. Julius Kattah has described Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a failure.



He argued that although Dr. Bawumia has consistently been touted as an economic messiah, he has failed to live up to expectations.



Dr. Kattah was of the view that the Vice President as leader of the Economic Management Team has failed to put his so-called skills to bear in helping shape the economic issues of the country.



To him, we are faced with a serious economic crisis, and yet, he has nothing to show for it as someone with competence.



For this reason, “the choice of Dr. Bawumia is not an option the New Patriotic Party (NPP) must opt for. He is not a tough-minded person. He lacks what it takes to make tough decisions and I believe Trades Minister Alan Kyeremanten could do better compared to Dr. Bawumia”.



He went on to state that, “as leader of the economic management team, Dr. Bawumia has failed. However, that is my opinion. Others will say because he is the Vice President, he could be the President. But I disagree with that.”