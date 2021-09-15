You risk losing your jobs if losses in energy sector are not rectified – NAPO to ECG staff

Business News of Wednesday, 15 September 2021

The staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana are at risk of losing their jobs should the country’s energy sector continue to incur huge losses, Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh has said.



According to him, the power distribution company is likely to face a difficult time in retaining some of its staff should a solution to the huge losses not be found.



Speaking at the commissioning of a Revenue Mobilization taskforce, the energy minister said “It is just not possible for ECG, Volta River Authority and Ghana Grid Company Limited to balance their books with such losses. It is in the interest of all citizens of this country to ensure that we pay for what we consume,” Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh said.



“How much are we making to afford to lose as much as 30% of our labour in losses? So, it is in the interest of every staff and management member of ECG, VRA, NEDCO and GRIDco to help avoid the 30% loss being recorded,” he stressed.



He cautioned, “I am not talking about salaries and remunerations that may not be paid with such losses. The viability of your companies to employ you is at stake, so it is in our collective interest to ensure that the system works.”



The energy minister however tasked the Revenue Mobilization taskforce to work assiduously to deliver their mandate to ensure incidents of power theft and illegal power connections are eradicated to avert incurring further losses.



Meanwhile, Kwame Agyeman-Budu, Managing Director of ECG, on his part said his outfit as part of a recent compliance check, discovered various incidents of illegal power connections which have been installed along the Ghana-Togo border.



“Such meters run very slowly and do not give a correct account of power consumed,” Agyeman Budu stressed.



He also entreated citizens to report persons who engage in power connection illegalities to the necessary authorities adding the ECG will reward such persons with a 6% of accruals from persons found culpable.



Most recently the ECG is reported to have been incurring as much as 31 percent of power distribution losses as a result of technical challenges and illegalities from persons using unregistered lines and fake power meters.