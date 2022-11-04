‘You’re the worst agric minister' – Senyo Hosi mounts pressure on Afriyie Akoto to resign

Business News of Friday, 4 November 2022

The former Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), Senyo Hosi, has called on the Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, to resign in order to salvage the sector from an imminent collapse.



In a statement issued and signed by Mr. Hosi, he described as inept the manner in which the ministry has been run, coupled with the inefficiencies from the Minister’s office.



“Respectfully, the arm-chair analysis the Minister and/or MOFA does with a culture of ‘knowing everything’, without adequate consultations and collaborations with industry, will take this country nowhere,” Senyo Hosi noted.



He further accused the Ministry of Agriculture of ignoring several correspondences after a proposal by the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Sagre Bambangi, was made seeking a collaboration “to help achieve a constructive example of investment success in rice production.”



He continued that “if you were really concerned about the commercial and social viability of investments in the sector as you seem to express, you would have been more responsible than ignore communication from one of the biggest rice investors in that district, region and the country.



“I, therefore, do not ﬁnd your Ministry under the current leadership an honest policy partner in the development of my business to warrant any submission of my investment details for your consideration.”



Senyo Hosi, who is also a rice farmer, declared the tenure of Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto as a complete failure due to his outfit’s “failure to structure the agricultural industry through policy to make it sustainably bankable and attractive for investment, to achieve the transformation we seek as a country.”



He also dared the minister to inform Ghanaians of the major subsectors within the agriculture sector that have been effectively de-risked, restructured and nurtured to promote sustainable investment and make Ghana a leader in that space.



In his concluding remarks, Senyo Hosi called on Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto to conduct an audit on the production yield, investment, and subsidy deployment information published by the ministry.



“I find it most unfortunate that despite being led by a Ph.D. Agric-economist, the analytical capacity of the MOFA is one of mediocrity. Just so you are reminded, despite the presence of MOFA in practically every district in the country, it is the Minister’s methodology that the distribution of fertilizer equals a given quantum of employment.



“Since when did the distribution of fertilizer become a yardstick for acquiring employment data on a major policy intervention as the Planting for Food and Jobs?” Senyo Hosi quizzed.



Mr Hosi’s letter was however in response to an earlier press statement issued on October 30, 2022, by the Ministry of Agriculture, in response to remarks and arguments Senyo Hosi made at a recently held agribusiness dialogue in Accra.







