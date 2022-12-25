You’re taxing us out of business when you promised to move Ghana from taxation to industrilisation - Association

Business News of Sunday, 25 December 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association, says the current government has failed to deliver on its promise to transition Ghana from taxation to industrialization.



According to Samson Awingobit, the government has taxed businesses out of existence, and if precautions are not taken, more businesses will fail.



Mr. Awingobit posited that Ghanaian businesses are struggling to survive, and as if that is not enough, it has approved the 2.5 percent increment in the Value Added Tax.



He described the increment as insensitive to both businesses and consumers.



“We strongly believe that the government has been unjust to the business community,” he said. I can tell you with certainty that, since 2018, all of the promises they made to us have not been fulfilled. Their policies have derailed our businesses, eroded our interests, and impacted our capital.”



Samson Awingobit warned that in 2023, Ghanaians should be prepared to pay more for what they buy following the increase in the VAT.



He said, "if you want to know how this government has failed the community, just analyze this, never in the history of Ghana have businesses in Kumasi, and other parts of the country closed their shops in protest of an unfavourable business environment.”