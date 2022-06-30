You have no option but to run to IMF for help - Mahama tells government

Business News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has added his voice to calls on government to head to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial assistance.



According to him, government has no option but to go to the IMF for help because of the country's current economic crisis.



He accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of mismanaging the economy.



The former president pointed out that IMF programmes come with fiscal consolidation and insistence on fiscal discipline which can lead to some recovery of the local economy.



“In the last few days, there has been talk from some regime actors about a potential or impending IMF programme. Due to the nature and depth of our economic problems, this government virtually has no other sustainable option," John Dramani Mahama said.



“IMF programmes come with fiscal consolidation and insistence on fiscal discipline which can lead to some recovery and improvements on the macro-economic front...This government has however so mismanaged our economy and left it in such a terrible state that fiscal consolidation alone will not do the trick,” he added.



