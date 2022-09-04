You cannot solve Ghana's economic crisis – Adongo tells Ofori-Atta

Business News of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Isaac Adongo, NDC MP, Bolgatanga Central, has stated that Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister, lacks the capacity to turn Ghana's economic fortunes around.



According to him, Ghana’s economic crisis has worsened under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his cousin, Ken Ofori-Atta, who heads the Finance Ministry, therefore, there is a need for some changes at the ministry.



Adongo's latest reaction comes after President Akufo-Addo expressed confidence in Ofori-Atta despite the economic downturn that has seen Ghana return to the IMF for a bailout.



The MP retorted that “if you know how to manage an economy better, you don’t run it into a mess. You are in a mess because you don’t have the capacity."



To Isaac Adongo, managers of the economy at the Ministry of Finance are also inadequate to put the economy on track and the continuous stay of Ken Ofori-Atta at the ministry has reflected badly on the President.



“We need a very serious leadership change at the Ministry of Finance and a restructuring of the Ministry of Finance itself to deliver the combination of skill set and expertise required for the management of a modern economy.



“Unfortunately, we have a president who doesn’t even understand what it means to manage an economy, and he is comfortable with the mess and the malaise,” Isaac Adongo observed.