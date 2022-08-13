‘You cannot run an economy by propaganda’ – Dr. Kofi Amoah 'agrees' with Bawumia

Business News of Saturday, 13 August 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Renowned economist and businessman, Dr. Kofi Amoah, has expressed his agreement with the famous economic mantra by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.
Then-candidate Bawumia, 2012 gave a damning verdict on Ghana’s exchange rate position and depreciation of the local currency against major trading currencies.
Speaking on the state of the economy at the time, Bawumia blamed the NDC for the free fall of the cedi where his famous ‘if the fundamentals are weak, the exchange rate will expose you’ comment was first birthed.
“The lessons from history for government is that you cannot manage the economy with propaganda… In fact, you can engage in all the propaganda want but if the fundamentals are weak, the exchange rate will expose you,” Dr Bawumia said while the crowd jeered.
“The type of free fall that we are seeing with the cedi exchange rate is a vote of no confidence by market players in the management of the economy,” he added.
Referencing a GhanaWeb story recalling what Bawumia said, Dr. Amoah, alias Citizen Kofi tweeted: "YOU CAN NOT RUN AN ECONOMY BY PROPAGANDA. IF THE FUNDAMENTALS ARE WEAK, THE EXCHANGE RATE WILL EXPOSE YOU ~ Dr M Bawumia.
"He was right in 2012 when he spoke those words n those words are true today. Let’s face the TRUTH to save Ghana!"
YOU CANNOT RUN AN ECONOMY BY PROPAGANDA— CitizenKofi (@amoah_citizen) August 12, 2022
IF THE FUNDAMENTALS ARE WEAK, THE EXCHANGE RATE WILL EXPOSE YOU
~ Dr M Bawumia
He was right in 2012 when he spoke those words n those words are true tdy
Let’s face the TRUTH to save Ghana!
@NAkufoAddo https://t.co/S0TVRh6OGc