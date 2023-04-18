You cannot impose your will on Ghanaians and business community – GUTA to Joewise

Business News of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has responded to claims made by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu.



Joewise, as he is affectionately called, asserted during an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV that members of GUTA have been exploiting Ghanaians with persistent price hikes of goods and therefore, have no moral right to bemoan the introduction of three new tax bills by the government.



He further accused members of the association of dishonesty, insisting they [GUTA] are ripping off the Ghanaian consumer.



“GUTA should be fair to this country. They are always taking about taxes and yet they are over exploiting Ghanaians and I am saying this without fear. I bought these tiles you see in China, some of the highest grade you can get. But I bought less than a fraction of what they (GUTA) sell it on the market which even the weakest in China. I also payed import duties They are dishonest, they are under-declaring and inflating the prices to make huge profits on any product,” Joewise lamented.



But GUTA, in a strong-worded response to the claims made, expressed dismay over the remarks made by the respected lawmaker.



“He [Joseph Osei-Owusu] should know that the authority vested in him is by the people of Ghana and therefore, he cannot impose his will on Ghanaians, let alone members of the business community who constitute the economy of Ghana”



“Most members of the business of the trading community are more intelligent, educated, knowledgeable and resourceful than him [Joewise] but for the privilege he has, he should have known better and be mindful of his utterances and speak with decorum in order not to subject himself to public ridicule and insults,” the statement added.



GUTA further questioned whether it will be fair for anyone to refer to the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament as one who has also exploited the DVLA and made dishonest gains when he was serving as head of the Authority.



The trade association, however, pointed out that its members, along with Ghanaians, often honor their tax obligations and therefore cannot be subjected to further taxes which will collapse many businesses and livelihoods.



