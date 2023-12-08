You can’t effectively work with only GH¢220,000 at the information ministry – Oppong-Nkrumah

Business News of Friday, 8 December 2023

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has said the monies his outfit receives to cater for their operations are usually insufficient.



According to him, despite an allocation of GH¢600,000 in 2023, the Ministry received only GH¢220,000 for its programmes.



He questioned how it was possible to smoothly run the communications of the country with such an amount.



Oppong-Nkrumah said the operations of the ministry will be gravely affected in 2024 because there has been zero allocation of funds for the Ministry.



“It is very difficult to do the kind of work that you are doing in contemporary times because of the multiplicity of your channels, and it is also challenging to do it amid these non-resources. It is no secret that in this year, our budget for handling programs was about GH¢600,000, out of which GH¢220,000 was released," he noted.



“Sometimes I hear you ask how are we doing all of this. We have to find ways of raising resources from other places, but it is woefully inadequate to do this very important job, and you cannot do it with GH¢220,000. What is even heartbreaking is that in the 2024 budget, the allocation for this is zero,” Oppong-Nkrumah was quoted by citinewsroom.com.



