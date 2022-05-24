Business News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association, Samson Awingobit has blamed the Ghana Union of Traders Association, GUTA for the recent hikes in the prices of goods and the high cost of doing business in Ghana.



According to Mr. Awingobit, instead of fighting for better working conditions for traders, ”the Union is rather supporting the government to implement policies that are adversely affecting businesses, especially, at the ports”.



Mr. Awingobit cited the 50% Benchmark value policy, Covid-19 Levy and other taxes as some policies that are negatively impacting businesses.



You are responsible for escalating prices on the market - Awingobit tells GUTA

He, therefore, urged GUTA to be proactive, vibrant and mindful of ”the factors that informed the formation of the Consultative business forum in 2014 which is to fight and protect the business community”.



Mr. Awingobit urged all trade unions to come together to fight for a common cause to sustain businesses.