Yofi Grant re-elected as Regional Director for WAIPA steering board

Business News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Yofi Grant, has been re-elected as the Regional Director (Sub-Saharan Africa) for the Steering Board of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA).



A statement issued by the GIPC and sighted by GhanaWeb explained that the elections took place during the 25th WAIPA General Assembly and World Investment Conference in Dubai.



Reacting to his re-election, Yofi Grant said he looks forward to aggressively pursuing greater collaboration among African IPAs to support regional integration under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.



“We are keen to attract more investments that will result in positive economic, environmental, and social benefits for the African continent during and post the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We believe that post covid the future is even more promising and elevating the positioning of African IPAs is essential in bringing the opportunities in Africa in the light of the SDGs to bear. Africa is the future, and the future is us,” said Yofi Grant.



Prior to his re-election, Yofi Grant was, in 2019, elected to the directorship role with the key objectives of Leveraging partnerships and linkages across the continent to eliminate poverty, improving cooperation amongst African Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs), and creating platforms for African IPAs to share best practices and improve service delivery



Meanwhile, driven by this mandate, Ghana’s government through the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and other key stakeholders collaborated with the World Economic Forum to establish the SDGs Country Financing Roadmap (CFR), with the primary goal of unlocking capital to fund the SDGs.