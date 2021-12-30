Year in Review: Top innovations of 2021

Business News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

This year came with its ups and downs. Several companies and individuals, however, stood their ground to remain in business amidst the global pandemic, coronavirus.



Inasmuch as they tried their best to stay in business, they were innovative to make their works stand out.



GhanaWeb in this article compiles a list of companies that have added a touch of finesse to their work.



BizTech: How a Ghanaian is building affordable homes with plastic waste



To help curb the issue of plastic waste in the country, an entrepreneur has seen an opportunity in this growing menace.



Nelson Boateng, CEO of Nelplast is focused on recycling plastics into plastic shopping bags, building homes with plastics and many more.



Using knowledge learned informally from engineers he had worked with, he came up with a production process that mixes sand with shredded plastic and red oxide to make bricks.



He's built affordable homes and paved streets with plastics - 70 percent sand and 30 percent plastic waste.







BizTech: These Ghanaian students solve everyday problems using STEM



Some students of the Academic City University College have designed an electronic bicycle, electronic wheelchairs and a unique ventilator.



The electronic bicycle can function for 60km.







BizTech: This Ghanaian sneaker-cleaning company is turning dirty shoes into spanking new ones



Desmond Konadu, Chief Executive Officer of ShoeLab and his co-founder, Richard Cobblah, set up their business 14 months ago.



They said their love for cleaning sneakers has gained them some popularity.



Taking their turn GhanaWeb's BizTech programme, Desmond Konadu noted that his friends encouraged him to set up this business that has now become a premium sneaker cleaning company.