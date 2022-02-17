Yaw Kwakwa was not sacked, he resigned – GACL Board

Business News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GACL gets new Managing Director



Pamela Djamson-Tettey assumes offices on February 18, 2022



New GACL MD has over 25 years working experience



The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) board has squashed claims that its former Managing Director, Yaw Kwakwa, was sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, the board stated categorically that Yaw Kwakwa resigned from his position as the managing director of GACL after an emergency meeting on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.



“Following an emergency meeting of the GACL Board held on Wednesday, February 16 Mr Yaw Kwakwa submitted his resignation as the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited effective close of day February 17, 2022,” portions of the press statement read.



The board, in the same release, outdoored Pamela Djamson-Tettey as the new managing director of GACL.



Pamela Djamson-Tettey's appointment takes effect Friday, February 18, 2022.



Per the release, the new managing director of Ghana Airports Company Limited has over 25 years experience in senior management including 9 years in the mining industry with another 9 years in the manufacturing sector.



Read GACL board's press release below:







TWI NEWS