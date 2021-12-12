Yaw Afriyie appointed acting deputy CEO of GIPC

Business News of Sunday, 12 December 2021

GIPC gets new deputy CEO



Yaw Amoateng Afriyie to deputise Yofi Grant



Ghana’s post-COVID recovery hinged on competitiveness, innovation



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Yaw Amoateng Afriyie as acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre.



According to Accra-based Asaase News, Yaw Afriyie is expected to assist the newly constituted board and current Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, Yofi Grant, in delivering its mandate.



He is also expected to work closely with the existing management of GIPC in ensuring Ghana’s post-COVID recovery process is hinged on positive results, competitiveness and innovation both on the domestic and international front.



Yaw Amoateng Afriyie’s appointment is however subject to the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the GIPC in consultation with the Public Services Commission.



The appointment is also is under section 17 (3) of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act 2013 (Act 865).



GIPC is the nation's principal investment agency which carries a functional mandate to attract, promote and retain inward investments into Ghana.



The centre also seeks to unearth investment opportunities for the private sector and enhance wealth creation.