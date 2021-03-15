Press Releases of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: YFM

YFM joins coronavirus fight with ‘Level Up, YzzUp’ Campaign

A flyer of ‘Level Up, YzzUp’ Campaign

Leading Ghanaian urban youth radio station, YFM is set to engage its listeners on an intensive educational journey on the coronavirus disease, its implications and measures to safeguard one from it.



With the COVID-19 pandemic rampaging the world and having severe health implications on the population, there are lots of information out there on safety precautions as much as misinformation and misconception on measures to fight the virus.



Alarmed by the increasing levels of COVID-19 misinformation and misconception amongst Ghanaians, the YFM brand (Y107.9FM-Accra, Y102.5FM-Kumasi and Y97.9FM-Takoradi) has taken it upon itself to launch the ‘Level Up, YzzUp’ educative series.



With each station in the triangle having different focus areas on a regular, they will educate listeners on the COVID-19 pandemic, its impact, the path to recovery and generally how one can stay safe.



The COVID-19 vaccine upon reaching the shores of Ghana has suffered many conspiracy theories and myths which have made their way into the minds of even the enlightened in society. With the ‘Level Up, YzzUp’ campaign, YFM intends to work with Health Officials and Practitioners to ensure among others that during the campaign these myths are dispelled with Ghanaians being educated on the significance of partaking in the vaccination exercise to protect ourselves.



Chief Director of Global Media Alliance, Ms. Emma Wenani commenting on the ‘Level Up, YzzUp’ campaign disclosed that the brand will dedicate all its media assets (online and social media) to engage persons who have survived the virus to share their firsthand experiences with listeners as well as promote the importance of following the set COVID-19 protocols.



“We will have special segment on shows where listeners will be encouraged to call in and share their COVID-19 experiences, especially when it comes to the wearing of nose masks after which they (listeners) will be educated on the right things to do. With schools having reopened not long ago and first year Senior High students reporting to school soon, we will also use our medium to educate students on how to remain safe on campuses”.



She urged listeners to keep glued to their radio sets on this educative journey. The campaign will also present an opportunity to listeners having the chance of winning amazing prizes.