YEA commences Artisan Directory Programme

Business News of Sunday, 14 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Unemployment among youth remains high



• YEA seeks to train the youth in different artisanal skills area



• At least 200, 000 youth to be recruited by December 2023



The Youth Employment Authority has commenced an Artisan Directory Programme which seeks to create jobs among the youth and also bridge the gap in the Artisanal Sector.



The programme is expected to support and contribute to industry players and government agencies as they would be linked to prospective clients via a digital platform that can be accessed through the YEA app.



Explaining the rationale behind by programme, Chief Executive of the YEA, Justin Kodua-Frimpong, said, “the importance of the Artisanal industry to provide jobs and create wealth cannot be overemphasized. It is a creative sector that individuals and businesses all over the world depend on for the provision of goods and services of all kinds to satisfy the needs of man.”



“The Programme has been specially designed with the support and contribution of industry players namely GREDA, various Artisan Associations including Artisan Association of Ghana, AESL, Ghana Police CID, NVTI/OIC, Local Government Services, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations.”



He added that the programme will further serve as a one-stop shop for the supply of certified and professionally groomed Artisans to the general public and also serve as a means of hard skills development and professional grooming of Artisans.



The YEA boss pointed that the programme would eventually be scaled up to include all artisanal areas and is expected to recruit at least 200, 000 youth by December 2023.



Meanwhile, Artisans in this sector are encouraged to visit; register.yea.gov.gh/artisan to register irrespective of their educational background.