YEA Jobs and Entrepreneurship Pitch heads to Kumasi in search of job creation efforts

Business News of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Youth Employment Agency Career and Entrepreneurship Fair train is heading to Kumasi, capital of the Ashanti Region to provide jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities closer to the inhabitants of the region.



The two-day fair, which is expected to take place from Thursday November 4 to November 5 at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi, from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm each day, is in partnership with the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and the SNV International to host the regions maiden regional job fair.



A statement issued by Head of Corporate Affairs at the YEA, Fred Abrokwa explained persons with viable business ideas or proposals shall be taken through an Entrepreneurship Pitching where viable proposals will be given the necessary financial and technical support or both.



“As usual, there will be Resource persons to take participants, start-ups and job seekers through Career Guidance, Capacity Building and entrepreneurship Pitch contest. There will also be live recruitment for the declared vacancies and Job Matching to supplement the Career sessions.”



“All participants are required to register while prospective entrepreneurs are expected to register with their business ideas and proposals at the Fair,” the statement added.



Seth Twumasi who is the Ashanti Regional Director of the YEA on his part said the fair will no doubt attract a large number of the youth in attendance owing to the region being the second most populous in the country.



He further expressed hope that the Fair will serve as a turning point for the youth who will attend and take advantage of the vacancies available.



“I am also optimistic that the number of the youth with business ideas will sail through the entrepreneurial pitch successfully to receive the necessary support to engage other job seekers and I hope businesses that are participating in the fair shall meet their human resource needs and likewise prospective entrepreneurs to also meet their job needs,” he added.



The Jobs and Entrepreneurship Pitch session is the third in a series of Regional Fairs earmarked by the YEA to climax the launch of the maiden Job Fair held in September this year in Accra.



The Fair anchored on the theme “Bridging the Job Gap in Partnership with the Private Sector” seeks to bring business owners and companies with declared vacancies together with the youth (both graduates and non-graduates) seeking to land jobs.



Meanwhile, all COVID-19 Safety and Preventive Protocols will be strictly observed owing to the anticipated number of people likely to converge on the venue. As a result, the Agency will manage the activities by holding the event in sessions to avoid overcrowding with the social distancing protocol in mind.



About 100 companies and businesses have opted to participate in the Fair with over 700 job vacancies expected to be filled.



Companies with vacancies or job seekers who wish to participate should call the following numbers for enquiries 0207196400/02027197600/0207218665.