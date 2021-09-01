YEA Job Centre creates 1,012 jobs despite adverse impact of coronavirus – CEO

Business News of Wednesday, 1 September 2021

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has stated that its Job Centre despite the adverse impact of the coronavirus has created a little over one thousand sustainable jobs.



According to Justin Kodua, Chief Executive of the Agency, the Job Centre currently has about 543 companies signing up to its port while 120 companies have outsourced their recruitment to the Centre.



Kodua said his outfit remains committed to ensuring sustainable job avenues are created to support the teeming youth to gain employment.



“Despite this challenge, the Job Centre has been operational and has provided some Ghanaian youth with sustainable employment opportunities. 543 companies have signed up to the port, 120 companies have outsourced their recruitment to the Job Centre and 1,012 youth have gained employment through the centre,” Justin Kodua revealed.



As part of efforts to address the employment menace, government in 2019 launched the YEA Job Centre in a bid to serve as a one-stop-shop employment agency facilitating the employment of youth in Ghana.