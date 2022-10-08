YEA CEO visits Komenda sugar factory

Business News of Saturday, 8 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A technical team from the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) led by Chief Executive Officer Kofi Baah Agyepong, Friday, 7 October 2022, paid a working visit to the Komenda Sugar Development Company Ltd at the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem municipality in the Central Region.



The visit was to accord the CEO and his executive management team the opportunity to ascertain the feasibility of his plan to venture into a sugarcane plantation with the youth of the area and other communities, to feed the factory with raw materials so it can start producing sugar.



At a short meeting with the management committee of the Komenda Sugar Development Company Ltd, Mr Agyepong noted that plans were far advanced to create employment for thousands of youth through the sugarcane value chain while, at the same time, supporting the factory to get back into sugar production.



The Board Chairman of the Komenda Sugar Development Company Ltd, Major General Richardson Baiden (rtd) and his members welcomed the proposed partnership and expressed confidence and optimism about the potential for the production of sugar for local consumption and export.



In attendance from the Youth Employment Agency head office were the Technical Services Director, Mr Christopher Joojo Arthur; Corporate Affairs Director Kwasi Afriyie, Director of Finance Benjamin Otoo, Director at the CEO’s office Agya Yaw Nsiah, Director of Administration Mary Nsiah, M&E Director Joe Sakyi Louis, Director of Legal Henry Asante and the YEA Central Regional Director Sarah Afful.