Press Releases of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: ExLA Group

YAWC Network embarks on '16 days activism against gender-based violence'

Young African Women Congress Network

The Young African Women Congress (YAWC) Network is set to embark on a rigorous campaign against gender-based violence dubbed “16 Days Activism against Gender-Based Violence”. The campaign which is in line with UN’s annual period of global activism against Gender-Based Violence under the 2020 UNiTE Campaign Theme: "Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!" will begin from 25th November (International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) to 10 December (Human Rights Day) 2020.



Violence against women is still prevalent the world over. According to the UN, globally, 1 in 3 women worldwide have experienced physical and/or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual violence by any perpetrator in their lifetime. The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports also suggest that violence against women tends to increase during pandemics such as COVID-19.



Indeed, predictions by the UNFPA Ghana on the COVID-19 Impact on gender-based violence, Briefing Note #2, April 2020 suggested that domestic violence has a high tendency of increasing during the COVID-19 lockdown in Ghana and is very likely to go unreported.



It was partially against this background that YAWC Network embarked on an extensive 40 days Campaign against rape and other forms of sexual violence from July to September 2020. The campaign received substantial traction and has become bedrock to continue to advocate for the right, safety and welfare of women through the 16 Days Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign.



Activities that would commemorate the 16 Days Activism against Gender-Based Violence period include a massive sensitisation drive on social media, Webinars, Radio & Television campaigns and Community outreach.



There would also be follow-ups on peculiar cases that would lead to the prosecution of perpetrators and the provision of relief services for victims and potential victims.



The Campaign is expected to be championed across the West, East and Central Africa sub-regions where the YAWC Network, is represented.



YAWC Network and ExLA Group look forward to engaging all stakeholders and well-meaning African citizens to join hands with us to campaign against Gender-based violence in Africa.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.